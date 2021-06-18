Liberto Ureña

Aguascalientes / 06.17.2021 19:11:54

Aguascalientes municipal police detained a 57-year-old man, accused of touching a 4-year-old minor on the genitals.

The elements noticed that two women were beating the subject on Francisco I Madero Street, in the downtown area.

As she approached, one of the 29-year-old women pointed to the victim’s stepfather, whom she surprised by touching his genitals.

For this reason, Martín was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Agent of the Public Ministry of the common jurisdiction, in the Justice Center for Women, of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes.

DA