





A 22-year-old man was arrested on the night of this Friday, 14, in Fortaleza, after shooting at the wall of an evangelical church about an hour before a religious event that would receive First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, accompanied by the former president. Minister of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Elected Senator Damares Alves (PL). The shooter was arrested and released on bail.

In a note recorded by Estadão, Ceará’s Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) said that no one was injured. According to the information, the man introduced himself as a vigilante, had no criminal record and carried a 38-caliber revolver. He was charged with firing firearms and released on bail. “The investigations are still in progress in order to identify the motivation of the crime”, completes the SSPDS.

On social media, the first lady shared the print of a report on the case and commented: “This is the side that preaches ‘love, tolerance and pacification’… the criminal disrespected the religious institution putting the physical integrity of people who were close to the church at risk”.

Damares also spoke about the case. “Here’s a message: if you want to send us a message or even frighten us, know that you will not silence our voice!”

The event scheduled to take place at the venue proceeded normally. He was part of the “Women with Bolsonaro” strategy, a movement in which the president’s campaign seeks to win more votes from the female electorate, among which former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is a favorite.







