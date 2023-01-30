Chiapas.- The Mexican Army in coordination with the National Guard, managed to arrest a man and confiscate 213 packages of approximately one kilogram each of what could be cocaine at the Comprehensive Assistance Center for Border Traffic in the municipality of Huixtla, Chiapas.

The cargo was transferred by the detained man inside a tractor-trailer that was also insured.

The elements of the Sedena managed to find the presumed drug by passing the dry box of the car through the non-intrusive gamma ray inspection equipment. Inside some boxes containing bananas, the 213 packages with possible cocaine that were seized were located.



