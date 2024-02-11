Suspect tried to get rid of the bag with the cards when the police approached; he has a criminal record and was arrested red-handed

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night (10.Feb.2024) in São Paulo, with 452 bank cards in his backpack. He was close to the Anhembi Sambadrome, in the north of the city, a busy area due to Carnival.

The arrested suspect was charged with receiving stolen property and was arrested in the act. According to the São Paulo Civil Police, he has a criminal record.

The SSP-SP (Public Security Secretariat) reported that it spotted 2 men with suspicious activities in the region at around 11pm and approached them. As soon as they noticed the agents approaching, they ran through the crowd, but one of the suspects was caught and even tried to get rid of the bag he was carrying. It contained 452 cards.

The SP Civil Police arrested 7 people on Saturday (Feb 10) committing crimes during Carnival blocks in the capital of São Paulo. There were 55 cell phones recovered by the beginning of Saturday night (Feb 10).

Around 20,000 Military Police agents are scheduled for Carnival in São Paulo, which also involves the use of helicopters and drones to identify and possibly apprehend suspects during the holiday.

With information from Government of São Paulo.