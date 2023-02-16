A man died after being subjected to anesthesia during a tattooing process in Curitiba. David Luiz Porto Santos, 33 years old, had been in the process for eight hours when he received the anesthetic in his left arm.

The case took place in April 2021 and only became public when his wife gave testimony last Thursday (8), in which she detailed the case and the police announced the content of the investigations.

+ Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in children

According to the woman, David questioned the tattoo artist about what he had put on his arm, and when he said he had low blood pressure, the professional said that “that was normal”.

“My husband was fine with the finalization of the tattoo, until the tattoo artist gave him an anesthetic, when he was cleaning up the excess. He went all over his arm. My husband asked what had happened, he replied that it was an anesthetic. My husband said his blood pressure was dropping and the tattoo artist said it was normal,” said the widow.

In her testimony, she claimed that she told the tattoo artist that her husband was not well, as his heart was racing and asked them to call the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu). “They laid my husband on the stretcher, lifted his legs, his pupil dilated and he convulsed. He arrived at the hospital already lifeless, ”he said.

At the time, the case was forwarded from the Division of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) to the 6th Police District, due to unknown authorship and lack of evidence of crime, it was attested that there was misconduct by the tattoo artist.

According to Deputy Wallace de Brito, the tattoo artist said he was in the habit of applying anesthetic and confessed to having obtained the medicine with a medical prescription, and that according to investigations, it was a prescription from a veterinary doctor.

“We heard her and she reported that she did not provide the prescription and that she had nothing to do with the case. Even so, we are going to investigate her conduct in this investigation”, said the delegate.

The tattoo artist is due to give testimony this Thursday, the 16th. The delegate said that, despite the legal stages of the case before the informal confession and the presentation of evidence, the investigation must be finalized with indictment for manslaughter, when there is no intention of killing .