An act of violence was reported by the Mexican authorities, after a citizen identified as Cynthia, She was reported missing after attending her ex-boyfriend’s wedding.

According to information shared in the media in that country, the ceremony was held on December 19, 2022 in the Tula Antiplano, Mexico, place where the woman came to attend the wedding.

Nevertheless, a day later the victim was reported missing and at that moment, the ex-boyfriend was pointed out of his alleged responsibility.

Mexican authorities received the complaint and arrested the man, but days later he was released for lack of evidence to verify that he had committed a crime against the woman.

However, this Wednesday, April 19, atPeople from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office, in Mexico, legalized the capture of the manwho according to that entity, is identified as Ramón Ignacio.

Videos from security cameras would have been key to determining the participation of the man in the femicide, who he left the body in a sports car a few meters from the place of the ceremony.

In addition, researchers determined with geolocation tests the movements of man and they found the messages that he had sent months before to the victim.

For now, the alleged attacker must remain in custody and a Special Prosecutor unit will take the case to determine the corresponding actions in the judicial process.

