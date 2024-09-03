The Investigative Committee has opened a case of attempted murder after a conflict with shooting in Khimki

Investigators have opened a criminal case against natives of the Caucasus after a conflict with shooting in Khimki. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia for the Moscow Region.

According to the department, the case under Part 3 of Article 30 and Article 105 (“Attempt to commit violence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was opened based on information from the media. From the information and video posted online, it follows that the incident occurred on September 2. A resident of the Moscow region made a remark about a group of people playing loud music, after which one of them pulled out a gun and shot his opponent several times.

As specified to Lenta.ru by the Moscow Region Ministry of Internal Affairs, everything happened near one of the houses on Nekrasov Street. Presumably, the weapon from which the shots were fired was traumatic.

The victim, born in 1984, was taken to a medical facility with bodily injuries. The perpetrator is currently being sought.

