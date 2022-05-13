Navolato, Sinaloa.- A man was injured after colliding with a trailer while driving in his car on the Culiacán-Navolato highway on Thursday afternoon.

Road agents and paramedics from the Red Cross immediately moved to the intersection of the intervention ofl populated the Battalion belonging to Navolato, when said road accident was reported by some motorists passing by the site at the time.

Minutes after his arrival, the paramedics treated a man whose identity was not disclosed, due to injuries to various parts of the body when he hit a heavy trailer-type unit.

Once stabilized by medical rescuers, He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Based on information from the authorities and witnesses at the site, it was said that the heavy white unit was circulating from east to west, but upon reaching said intercession of the highway and performing a “U” maneuver, the white Hyundai compact car, where the man was traveling, was traveling in the opposite direction and did not make the mandatory stop, hitting the rear tires of the heavy unit.

Traffic Police carried out the corresponding legal part to determine responsibilities where the driver of the trailer made himself available to the authorities.

Despite the spectacular nature of the incident, fortunately there were no victims to regret, leaving material damage for both units. Once the scene was controlled, the agents and the rescue units withdrew from the site.