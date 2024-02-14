Bubonic plague contagion. The disease that caused millions of deaths in the Middle Ages

New alarm healthcarea man in Oregon (United States) he contracted the bubonic plague. The disease, which seemed almost completely eradicated, is caused by the bacterium “Yersinia pestis”. Humans usually contract it after being bitten by an insect (usually a flea) carrier of the bacterium or after contact with a infected animal. The plague was diagnosed in a person in Deschutes County, as CNN points out. According to the health workers, the infection was most likely caused by his cat. “All close contacts of both the person and their pet have been contacted and they have been provided with relevant medications to prevent the disease” This was stated by Dr. Richard Fawcett, local health officer.

The person found to be infected – reports Sky Tg 24 – was “treated in the early stages of the disease“, according to the statement of the doctors who assisted her, although it presents “little risks” for the local community. But the case, CNN articulates, raises questions about how the plague, known above all for having killed millions of people in Europe during the Middle Ages, can still spread today. “The reason it hasn't been eliminated completely is because there is an animal reservoir. Bacteria can infect animals, and since we cannot cure all animals in nature, these resist and can cause occasionally a limited number of human cases,” explained Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.