Kan: Man Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba Dies in Israel

A man has died in Israel after being hospitalized with brain inflammation caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, reports Kan.

A 26-year-old man died at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. He was hospitalized on July 4 in serious condition with amoebic meningoencephalitis after visiting one of the beaches on Lake Kinneret. Despite medication and surgery, doctors were unable to save the patient.

Amebic meningoencephalitis is a rare infection of the brain caused by Naegleria fowleri. The amoeba can enter a person’s body through the nose while swimming in warm fresh water, such as rivers and lakes, and subsequently move to the brain. Early symptoms include headache, fever, nausea and vomiting, confusion, and hallucinations.