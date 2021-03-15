A MAN is wanted by police in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a child in Mallorca.

The parents of the young girl reported the attempted abduction to police on Friday.

According to Guardia Civil, the girl had been playing with her friends in Cala d’Or on Friday afternoon when the suspect approached her.

The man pulled his vehicle up beside the group and demanded that the girl got inside his car, explaining that he would take her home.

She refused and ran away with her friends.

Once at home, she told her parents who in turn notified the police.

The suspect has been described as a middle aged man driving a white van.

No more details have been provided by police at this time.

In recent months, there has been a spate of attempted kidnappings across the island.

In October, a man reportedly attempted to abduct a girl, aged nine, outside of an English academy in Santa Maria.

Weeks later, a man attempted to kidnap two children as they were walking home from school in Montuiri.

This was followed by a boy, aged eight, being targeted by two men outside a school in the capital.