Caroline Schaefer

A man grabs a climate activist in Berlin, then passers-by intervene. They intervene and then the police come.

Berlin – Activists of the “Last Generation” are currently demonstrating in Berlin. The climate movement wants to bring the capital to a “standstill” with various protest actions, according to the website. In the past few days, they stuck to streets and intersections or went through the city with sneak demos.

While the activists want to draw attention to the government’s lack of climate protection measures, dissatisfaction is growing among drivers. This often leads to violent attacks. A man recently grabbed two women by the hair on the A100 and dragged them across the street. Another video on the internet caused a sensation.

Protests of the “Last Generation” in Berlin: Man falls on climate glue

A man in a sports suit and with a cigarette in his mouth pounced on a climate activist at Hermannplatz. This was shown on Thursday (April 27) by a taz reporter Twitter. The incident happened in just a few seconds. The woman, apparently not glued to the road, fell to the side. When the man tried to grab her, several passers-by immediately intervened.

Attacks occur again and again during protests by the “last generation”. Here, motorists tore activists off the road during a blockade of the A100. (Archive image) © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

They tried to keep the man in sweatpants away from the woman. A moment later the police intervened. Three police officers pushed their way between the passers-by and the man. “Apart,” police officers were heard saying, who were finally able to arrest the man. The climate activist was able to stand up again after the scuffle. A passer-by asked if she was okay. Then the sit-in at Hermannplatz seemed to continue.

On the other hand, a campaign by the “Last Generation” on Tuesday (April 25) did not work at all. The activists blocked an intersection in Berlin, but drivers were undeterred and simply roared past on the adjacent green strip. (cheese)