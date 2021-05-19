ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

When Henri Cheramie drives a car in a thunderstorm, it happens: lightning strikes and hits a tree. It falls on him – but even then he keeps his funny sense of humor.

Montgomery (Alabama) – “Will the insurance pay for it?”, “Will it work again?” Or “Is it good to heat up?”: No wonder the emergency services are amazed when they are bombarded with these questions by Henri Cheramie when they try to get him out of his wrecked car. After all, in such an exceptional situation, everyone else would probably be shocked and not get the idea to make fun of it.

It’s hard to believe that Cheramie, a professional history teacher at a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, even survived. “The happiest man in the world”, as the emergency services then named him, is stuck in the sunroof of his old Honda Civic, wedged under a huge, heavy tree. Two huge branches stick out very close to his head on the left and right, only a few centimeters further and Cheramie would have been fatally hit!

"I saw lightning bolt across the sky and hit a tree," he recalls to the newspaper. "I leaned forward and thought, 'Did lightning just hit that?' and the next thing I remember, half of my body is sticking out of the sunroof and the roof of the car is dented by a giant tree that split right where my face is. I made myself like Buster Keaton [ein US-Komiker; Anm. d. Red.] felt ", he jokes on.