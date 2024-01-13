Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Broken ribs, ruptured lungs and strokes: The occupants of the Hochoetz gondola crash are partly seriously injured. You will be treated in Austria.

Zams – Patricia T.'s family was in the unfortunate gondola that crashed in the Hochoetz ski area on January 9th. Three days later she wrote on Facebook: “Today is a day when hopefully everything will be a little better than yesterday.” Her children, her ex-husband and his brother were seriously injured in the accident.

The gondola accident occurred while on holiday in Austria: the family was sitting in a cabin and the tree crashed into it

The 19-year-old daughter Sofia suffered less serious injuries compared to the other family members. She broke a vertebra and suffered injuries to the bones behind her eyes. Sofia was able to secure a favorable position and, unlike her relatives, remembers the moment when the tree fell onto the Acherkogelbahn.

Her uncle Peder (44) is in the hospital in Zams. He suffered a broken arm, five broken backs, two broken ribs and a ruptured lung. Despite his injuries, his condition appears to be stable.

After the gondola accident on the Acherkogelbahn, the injured were pulled into a helicopter using a cable winch and transported away. © Liebl Daniel/Tiroler Tageszeitung/dpa

Lung rupture, coma, strokes: husband and son suffer serious injuries in gondola crash

Patricia's ex-husband Michael (49) was the most seriously injured. He was admitted to the Innsbruck University Hospital and is in an artificial coma. Both kidneys and lungs were damaged and he broke nine ribs. Patricia expressed to oe24 her concern about his condition: “He has four drains in his upper body so that the air can come out of his lungs. He has some infection levels that they are keeping an eye on, but otherwise he is stable and remains in a coma.” Nevertheless, she is confident that Michael will make it.

There is also great concern for Daniel (20). He suffered multiple back fractures and was hit in the head, causing a cerebral hemorrhage under his right eye. Strokes and memory loss followed. Daniel can't even remember why he is in the hospital in Zams, according to his mother. Three hours after the accident he no longer knew anything about it. The positive news is that Daniel can now talk, eat and even laugh again.

German couple also injured in Austria

In addition, a German couple who were sitting in the cabin in front of the ill-fated gondola were injured in the gondola crash. According to information from oe24 their injuries are more serious than previously thought. The man from Leipzig suffered a lumbar fracture and can only be transported lying down. The reasons for the accident were initially unclear, but the accident gondola is now back in operation. (moe)

