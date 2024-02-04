Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

In a Japanese zoo, employees practice emergency situations: they simulate an outbreak using a bear costume.

Hiroshima – There are exercises for everything. The first thing that comes to mind is probably the test alarm in the event of a fire. But there are also unusual ones, such as in Japan. It's a strange picture: zookeepers try to capture a person in a bear costume – to prepare for an emergency.

Crazy exercise: outbreak simulation is an annual tradition

The exercise is an annual tradition at a Japanese zoo, the Asa Zoological Park. It is intended to prepare for the emergency of an escaped Japanese black bear. The public spectacle now attracts many spectators, including many families with children. Hiroshima News has now published a video of the outbreak simulation.

The disguised employee proudly walked out of the building and waved to children on his way to the exercise. Then he started rioting – and around 20 nurses were promptly ready to implement the plan. The simulation bear was surrounded with barricades and nets and fended off with a rake. A light blow to the head and the bear staggered back theatrically. Finally he was wrapped in a net – as in an emergency. They drove away with the bundled-up employee in the back seat of a van. Both employees, spectators and the bear costume remained unharmed.

Disguise: Internet puzzles about bears in a Chinese zoo

Unlike the zoo in Hiroshima, users on social media speculated about the authenticity of a sun bear in the Chinese zoo in Hangzhou. One video showed a thin bear standing on its hind legs. Rumors spread that it was a human in the costume. Zoo keepers responded by saying that Malaysian bears tend to be petite – and were willing to provide more evidence, he said Guardian.

After a successful escape exercise in Hiroshima, the disguised employee was certainly released. After all, this was clearly a costume – more cute than scary. (hk)