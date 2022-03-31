The man who was held hostage in the Apple Store in Amsterdam last month received a hero pin from mayor Femke Halsema today. Four people who had hidden in a cupboard and passed on important information to the police were also honored with a pin.

Mayor Halsema received the five in her office in the official residence. On Instagram she praises the five, especially the hostage. “In a split second he made the decision to escape, at the risk of his own life,” writes the Amsterdam mayor. “His heroism is incredibly brave, even if he doesn’t see himself as a hero.”

On behalf of all Amsterdammers, she thanks the five for their ‘courage and decisiveness’.

Hostage Apple Store

More than a month ago, on Tuesday, February 22, around 5.30 pm a man in a camouflage suit enters the Apple Store on Leidseplein with a handgun and semi-automatic weapon. He fired shots and held a customer hostage. He was held at gunpoint for hours. Meanwhile, the hostage-taker made his demands clear to the police: he wanted 200 million in crypto coins. See also The impact of the verdict on the Russian citizen Dudnikov on the relations between Moscow and Minsk is assessed

Four others who were in the store hid in a closet. Despite their predicament, they were able to pass on valuable information to the police.

When water was put at the door at the request of the hostage-taker around 10:45 PM, the hostage seized his chance. He ran and sprinted towards Leidsestraat. The hostage-taker ran after his victim, but did not get far. A car of the Special Interventions Service hit him and he ended up on the tram track, motionless.

The hostage and the four others have all indicated that they would like to remain anonymous.





