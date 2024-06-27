Home page World

A casino visitor in Singapore experiences a rollercoaster of emotions: after winning the jackpot, he goes into cardiac arrest. His condition is unknown.

Singapore – Winning a jackpot is actually a happy moment. Many people imagine what they would do with the money if they only had the winning numbers. Only very few winners can really comprehend their luck. For one winner in Singapore, good luck and bad luck were very close together.

A dramatic event occurred in a casino in the city-state. A man who had just won millions of dollars suddenly collapsed. His joy at winning turned into shock, which was captured in a video shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Man wins the jackpot – and collapses shortly afterwards

The video shows the man collapsing near a baccarat table. He lies motionless on the ground, surrounded by gambling chips, while several people try to help him. One person films the event and uploads it to social media. A woman screams and a casino employee appears to help the man.

According to the casino insider casino.org The man won 4 million Singapore dollars, which is about 2.75 million euros, at the Marina Bay Sands Casino. Was this an emotional outburst that was too great for the man’s health? For a lottery winner in the USA, the win quickly turned into a nightmare.

A blessing in disguise: Jackpot winner survives cardiac arrest – who else would have won the prize?

There were numerous reports on social media that the man died of shock and joy. The insider casino.org contradicted these reports. The man suffered a cardiac arrest but is now recovering in hospital. His identity and current condition are unknown.

Gambling is not only popular in Las Vegas, but people also like to roll the dice outside the USA. In a casino in Singapore, a man first cleared the jackpot – then he fell over. (Symbolic photo) © Michael Bihlmayer/Imago

Many users of the platform X wondered what would happen to the winnings if the man had actually died. The casino would have had to pay out the money to his heirs, clarify the experts at casino.org A similar question arose in the case of a German woman who had won a million-dollar jackpot. She died shortly afterwards, as did her husband. It is unknown who ultimately received the inheritance.

Some people may also wonder how the winnings will be divided if, by chance, there are several winners. As one case shows, not necessarily equally.