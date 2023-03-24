The events occur in Gainesville, Florida; The attacker, after beating his ‘ex’, left, but apparently he waited for the Police to leave to return to continue his attack, but death was already waiting for him…

Florida.- A man assaulted brutally to his ex girlfriend, to then flee before the police arrived; a while later she came back, like anyway aggressiveBut the woman’s father was already waiting for him there… gun in hand.

He aggressive he thought he was going to be the “strong” one again, but he ended up running with a bullet in the chest, until he fell dead before you can get in your car.

These events occurred in Gainesvillecity located in the county of alachuain the state of Florida, USA. The identity of those involved was not provided.

According to Univisión, the Department of Gainesville Police reported in a statement that on March 17 it received a complaint of domestic assault in the Polos apartment block.

When the policemen arrived, they were told that a man had assaulted to its ex partnerinside his home, but fled before the arrival of law enforcement officers.

While the police officers were conversing with the woman, obviously beaten, her father arrived to accompany her and offer her support.

The agents withdrew. Half an hour later, the assailant returned to the woman’s apartment and violently burst inside, apparently to continue his attacks… but the female’s father was waiting for him, seated, with a gun in hand, and without mercy. , pointed at his daughter’s batterer’s chest and opened fire.

The attacker, with the bullet in his chest and full of fear, was able to run to flee the place and wanted to get into his car to escape, but that's as far as he got, his body couldn't take it anymore, he collapsed and died. He was left lying on the asphalt near his car.

After a new call to the authorities, paramedics also came, but they could only corroborate the death of the batterer.