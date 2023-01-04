An approximately 40-year-old man died after hitting his head, next to a street stall in Tacubaya, mayor Miguel Hidalgo.

According to the first reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of José María Vigil and Segunda Cerrada streets, when the man fell and hit his headwhich caused his death.

As mentioned, the subject, who supposedly lives on the streets, was drunk and when he lost his balance he fell.

Police officers from the capital arrived at the place, who guarded the corner where the lifeless body was left and called their relatives, who recognized the body and expedited the funeral procedures.

After the mishap, a hearse arrived to lift the man’s body around 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday.

However, the authorities asked to wait for the experts from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico Cityto carry out the lifting of the body.