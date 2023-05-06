Japan.- The viral story of a young man who hired a “rental girlfriend” in Japan to play Yu-Gi-Oh! with the.

According to social media posts, lonely youth in Japan, they hire “rental girlfriends” in order to only date a girl.

Through dating apps, young men can “rent” girls for a fun daygo to dinner or have a day of vacation, since girls will only act like they are your girlfriend for a certain amount of time, according to the service.

However, a boy hired a young woman to play Yu-Gi-Oh! with him and hired her more than oncebecause he always wants to play with the same girl and eventually the girl created her own deck to play instead of using the decks the boy lent her.

The story drew attention and crossed the borders of Japan, however, it is impossible to know the veracity of this story, but it is possible that it is a real case, due to photography.

Users of social networks shared their opinions and memes about it, and even compared it with the case of the anime of Rent-a-Girlfriendwhose story revolves around the case of a young man who falls in love with his rental girlfriend.

In addition, it would not be the first case in which lonely young men hire girlfriends to play with them, since it has been mentioned that there have been cases such as that of a man in the United States who hired a model to play Elden Ring with him or even a League of Legends player who spent up to $22,000 to get a woman to play with him, but later sued her when she refused to go on a date.