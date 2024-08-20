Sex coach Laura Collins gives advice to a man hiding a hardcore fetish from his fiancee. A reader’s letter and the expert’s response published Metro edition.

According to the man, he is almost 40 years old and is planning to marry a younger woman next year. They have been together for three years, and all this time the groom has kept his preferences a secret – he visits BDSM clubs and loves being dominated. “I really enjoy being handcuffed and spanked. Although I try not to go there too often, the desire remains. I have never asked my fiancée to spank me or dominate me, as I suspect she would be pissed off at the suggestion,” he wrote. The man compared his fetish to an addiction and admitted that he cannot stop.

In response, Collins noted that the bride may view the infatuation as a form of infidelity. “You are not cheating in the conventional sense, but you are betraying her by getting pleasure elsewhere,” she writes. The specialist suggested that the man seek psychotherapy to accept himself and have an honest conversation with the bride. “She will have to make a decision whether to stay and tolerate your fetish or leave. Of course, she will be shocked, but you will only hurt her even more if you get married and she finds out about it later,” the coach is sure. In the event of a breakup, she added, the man should look for a partner taking into account his interests.

Collins previously gave advice to a woman who was ashamed to leave her abusive boyfriend. The specialist noted that leaving such a guy would be a success, not a failure, and that her friends would support such a decision.