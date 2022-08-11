An armed man held bank employees and customers hostage for six hours in Beirut this afternoon. He threatened to set himself on fire if he was not allowed to withdraw his savings. The man would need that money to pay his father’s hospital bills. Just before 5.30 pm Dutch time, the hostage-taker surrendered himself after the bank promised him money.
