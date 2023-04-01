Chili.- A man wanted to donate $20 to Telethon 2022 in Chile, but he was wrong and put in an extra 0 and ended up sending $200.

Through TikTok, the video of the unfortunate story was disseminated, since the man wanted to do a good deed, but he donated more by mistake.

The good gesture went viral because the daughter of the good Samaritan shared what happened in TikTok.

Last weekend the 2022 Telethon in Chile was held, where it was possible to raise more than 37 billion Colombian pesos (approximately 143,319,241 Mexican pesos), exceeding the goal.

Valentina shared the story saying that now they need the donation, because their father transferred 200 dollars.

“Like every year my dad donates to the Telethon, but he missed a 0 too many“, but thanks to the fact that the publication went viral with millions of views, Internet users helped recover the father’s money.

“I appreciate the solidarity of all of you. The 180 thousand pesos were recovered. Do not continue transferring, please, thank you very much,” Valentina thanked.