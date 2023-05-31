Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

An 86-year-old dies – but her son tells no one, for over six years. He keeps his mother’s body and collects her pension.

Verona – The police officers who entered the apartment of an Italian could hardly believe their eyes: his mother’s body lay on a bed. The macabre: It must have been there for six years. But he told no one that she was dead, but made up a tall tale. His motivation for this was financial. He wanted to pocket her pension, as well as take advantage of the health insurance. But now the fraud has been exposed.

Verona: The dead mother’s body lies on her bed – and has probably been for six years

Cologne-born Helga Maria Hengbarth is said to have died six years ago at the age of 86, according to several local media reports. However, her son told neighbors in Verona, Italy, that she had returned to Germany – while her body remained on her property. The son is now under investigation after police discovered her mummified remains. The display is on suspicion of serious fraud and disturbance of the peace of the dead.

Tragically, these stars died before their time View photo gallery

The scam was only discovered when police and firefighters broke into the apartment in Verona, in northern Italy’s Veneto region, on May 25. Local residents had complained about the presence of homeless people in a derelict building on a property owned by the deceased. The woman was unavailable and when the police checked her records, it turned out that she had not made any claims on her health insurance card for years, even during the Corona pandemic. Inside the apartment, officers found Helga’s badly decomposed, mummified body lying in a zippered body bag on her bed. (It’s not the only death that remains unexplained. The “Isar murder” continues to move people.)

Italy: Son lives with dead mother and collects a total of 180,000 euros

Her 60-year-old son, who was not at home at the time, later turned himself in to the police. Prosecutors Bruno Bruni and Alberto Sergi ordered an autopsy to find out how the woman died. The gendarmerie is also investigating how the son apparently managed to collect his mother’s pension payments during the six years she was dead.

Local media reported that he had raised €30,000 annually for six years, for a total of €180,000. The investigations are ongoing. Another crime in Italy involved a radio presenter from Austria. On vacation in Italy, however, she wanted to settle a dispute between a couple and became a victim himself. (cgsc)