Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 20:05

A 34-year-old man was tied with ropes by his feet and hands during an approach carried out by Military Police agents on the afternoon of this Thursday, 30th, in the center of São Paulo. The case occurred on Rua Santo Amaro, in Bela Vista, after the corporation was called to respond to an incident of sexual harassment in the region.

The images of the action, published by the Mídia Ninja collective, had repercussions on social media. The approach was compared to a case that occurred in June this year in Vila Mariana, in the south of São Paulo, in which a suspect of stealing chocolates from a supermarket also had his hands and feet tied by police officers.

The São Paulo State Police Ombudsman’s Office stated, in a statement, that it repudiates this type of approach. He also said that this Thursday’s action “has nothing to do with any procedure regarding an approach that respects human dignity”. According to the Public Security Secretariat, the “circumstances related to the case” are being investigated.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, the PM was called to respond to an incident of sexual harassment on the afternoon of this Thursday, the 30th. The agents involved in the incident stated that the suspect displayed aggressive behavior and even hit a woman with a rock, in addition to to threaten the police.

Still according to the folder, the man was arrested red-handed for bodily harm, threat, resistance, damage and contempt. The accused was sent this Friday, 1st, to a custody hearing, a procedure to determine whether he will remain in prison.

In the images released by the Mídia Ninja collective, it is possible to see that the man was tied with his feet and hands up. At least six police officers were at the scene. In the video, it is possible to see that some agents try to get the suspect to get into one of the two vehicles present. At the same time, witnesses appear to be arguing at the time of the approach.

Ombudsman claims to repudiate approach

“The São Paulo State Police Ombudsman’s Office became aware, through videos and photos that circulated on social media, of the arrest of a young black man on Rua Santo Amaro, on the afternoon of 11/30/23 in conditions similar to those that occurred in sad episode of 4/06 this year in Vila Mariana, São Paulo”, said the organization.

For the Ombudsman’s Office, the approach directly violates the rights of human beings, fails to comply with the judicial decision of the 8th Public Finance Court of São Paulo – which determined that the PM should stop using ropes or wires in approaches, for example – and contradicts guidance from the corporation itself. on how to proceed with approaches.

What the Public Security Secretariat says

The Public Security Secretariat stated, in a note, that the circumstances related to the case are investigated through a Military Police Inquiry (IPM). “The images that recorded the approach, including those from body cameras, were added to the investigation investigating the conduct of the agents,” he said.

The secretariat also stated that it promotes “constant training of its police officers to improve approach techniques”. “Any citizen or woman in a vulnerable situation or victim of harassment can contact the Military Police by calling 190”, added the ministry.