





Ever heard of urine therapy? A man says he has been drinking his own urine every morning since 1994. As if the unusual habit wasn’t enough, his partner keeps complaining about the smell that the drink leaves in the house.

According to the British website LAD Bible, a 68-year-old American named Brother Sage, who lives in Colorado, claims that urine therapy is a “cure-all”, despite the lack of scientific evidence to support the practice.

+ Leisure time protects against Alzheimer’s, study finds

He is so convinced of the effectiveness of drinking pee that he has become a consultant and is selling a course for around R$1,700. He promises to help people unlock the secrets of their own urine, suggesting it can be used to treat everything from cancer to sunburn.

“I wake up in the morning and drink what I have saved at night. Most people drink first thing in the morning, when they are fasting or detoxing, making a ‘loop’: what they collect will be drunk throughout the day. The cleaner your diet, the better it tastes and smells,” says Sage, quoted by the LAD Bible.

In addition to the ingestion of pee being controversial in itself, storing the liquid at home is not pleasant, especially for those who do not live alone.

“Talk to potential housemates so they know you do this in your bedroom, bathroom or at home, so there’s not a ‘surprise, I do urine therapy’ moment,” says the American.

After hearing his wife’s complaints, Brother Sage decided to look for a new place to store the pee. “My bedroom and bathroom are very close to the kitchen, so the smell spreads through the hallway. Now, I’m using the backyard. I also usually go to a nearby location or hot springs and spend three days just having fun.”

According to the LAD Bible, when the American started practicing urine therapy nearly 30 years ago, he wasn’t thinking about improving his health, he just wanted to experience a “total spiritual connection” with himself.

“Over the years, I realized that there were some things I wanted to improve in my health. I increased the use, the doses. There are over 24 topical uses for urine, including skin, eyes, and ears. People are curing everything because there are no incurable diseases when you understand how the body works. They are curing everything from mosquito bites, sunburns to gum disease, viruses, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, cancer and Alzheimer’s,” comments Brother Sage.

He even cites the example of a woman who would be using urine therapy on a 21-year-old patient with autism. “The most unusual thing is that people are peeing pets and children to help with their health. I think urine is a panacea [algo que promete curar] universal”.

Despite the American’s words, the doctor Jeff Foster, heard by the LAD Bible, explains that nothing good can be achieved from this practice.

“Urine is a waste product that contains about 90% water. The rest is ammonia and salts, some bacteria and other waste products. There are no known health benefits of drinking or rubbing your own urine, or anyone else’s. Orally, it’s even worse. It can speed up the dehydration process and potentially introduce bacteria into the body. You wouldn’t eat or pass your own feces on your body, so don’t think that applying the same principle with urine, as if it were healthy “, explains the expert.







