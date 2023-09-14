Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

While she is reporting, a passerby gropes a Spanish reporter. She wants to cover it up, but the presenter in the studio has another idea.

The forced kiss of Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football association RFEF, is still causing a stir. But Rubiales doesn’t seem to be the only man in Spain who uses rather questionable excuses to justify sexual assault.

Last Sunday (September 10th) a robbery occurred in a supermarket in the Lavapiés district of Madrid. Actually, Isa Balado, reporter for the Spanish broadcaster’s “En Boca de Todos” (in German: On Everyone’s Mouth) format, was supposed to be there Cuatro, report about it live on site. While the anchor in the news studio, Nacho Abad, asks her to describe what happened, a man approaches from behind.

Shortly before the attack you can see the man in the picture © Screenshot:Cuatro/Symbolic image: Zoonar/IMAGO/Editing: BuzzFeed DE

A few seconds later, the man stands directly behind the reporter and becomes aggressive. Balado wants to cover up the situation and pushes the man out of the picture to continue reporting on the attack. But Abad persists.

“Sorry to interrupt, Isa, but did he just touch your butt?”

When asked the question, Balado is visibly embarrassed, but his colleague in the studio doesn’t let up: “I just can’t believe it, get him into the picture.”

Balado reluctantly confronts the perpetrator: “As much as you want to ask us which show we’re from, do you really have to grab my ass?” she asks. “I’m doing a live broadcast here, I’m working.” In the background you can hear a person who is presumably part of the camera team saying that they will call the police.

“This guy is an asshole.”

The man stammers a response and tries to shake her hand to apologize, but she rejects the gesture: “I want you to let me work.” The man replies, “I didn’t mean to touch your butt,” to which Abad from the studio replies, “That guy’s an asshole.”

Before the man leaves, he ruffles reporter Balado’s hair. The reporter tries to get back to the original situation and apologizes to the audience, but Abad replies: “You don’t have to apologize, I’m sorry for what just happened to you, what an asshole. But we took him in.”

And sure enough, a little later, the official account of the Spanish police on X (formerly Twitter) shares a video of them arresting the man.

