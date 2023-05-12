Man got drunk with a friend and confessed to him the macabre crime he committed

Argentine authorities are investigating the macabre murder of Julio Melo, a person in a state of street who has been missing for several days. The alleged murderer confessed to the crime to a friend during a night of drinking.

(It may be of interest to you: She was left in a coma for a month after falling from the third floor: when she woke up she revealed who pushed her).

As revealed by the media First Edition of Argentinaa WhatsApp conversation would have been key to knowing the facts in the town of Misiones, Argentina.

The incident was denounced by a man named Martín, who shared some alcoholic beverages with a Eduardo Ramón, the main suspect in the case and co-worker at the Sandbox of Cristo Rey, located in the town of Garupá.

The man was arrested for alleged homicide.

The alleged murderer He would have confessed to his friend the macabre crime of Julio Melo. Eduardo Ramón told him in the middle of drinks how had stabbed and thrown into a creek nearby the body of the man who was in a street situation.

(We recommend reading: ‘They almost killed him’: Thief receives a flying kick when escaping on a bicycle).

After hearing the surprising revelation, Martín decided to write to the manager of the sandbox via WhatsApp to report the crime. Argentine police apprehended the alleged murderer and began with the exhaustive search for the lifeless body of Julio Melo.

The body was dumped in the creek. Photo: Mario Sepulveda Key

The disappearance of the victim was confirmed by the complainant, who explained that Julio was a person who went to the sandbox every day to share with the workers and have some drinks.

For now, the Misiones Police has Eduardo Ramón under arrest and the search actions continue on the banks of the Garupá stream.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO