An Australian nearly died and went blind after cracking his neck performing a chiropractic session on himself indoors in March this year. He wanted to save money on sessions with a professional chiropractor.

According to the American newspaper New York Post, Andy Wilson, 53, suffered from chronic back pain since he was a child, but after years of consulting a chiropractor, he decided to save money and “imitate” the professional’s movements indoors, alone, twice. per day. The result was catastrophic.

“I’ve met different chiropractors over the years, and they all do this neck snap. I relaxed my muscles and twisted my head from side to side. It was an unconscious habit like snapping my fingers, I did it at least once or twice a day”, comments the Australian, quoted by the newspaper.

After 31 years successfully “treating” his own neck, the resident of Lismore, in the province of New South Wales, in Australia, ended up rupturing his right carotid artery. This caused a stroke, leaving Andy unable to move and temporarily blind.

Feeling “extremely disoriented and nauseous”, he managed to call his uncle Craig Wilson, with whom he shares the house, thanks to the Google assistant. Uncle then called an ambulance.

“I threw up a lot, I completely lost coordination, I could feel the pressure in my head,” recalls the Australian, quoted by the New York Post. He adds by saying that at the same time he was losing his sight, but by “half”.

“It was the strangest thing. It wasn’t one side, it was half of the two eyes.” Andy Wilson reveals that he was devastated by the sudden onset of symptoms.

According to him, paramedics initially thought it could be a reaction to drug or alcohol abuse, until Craig Wilson was able to convince them that his nephew had been sober for five years.

At the hospital, Andy explained to the medical staff that he had a habit of “cracking” his neck, and a stroke specialist warned him to discontinue these “self-chiropractic” sessions.

“Actually, I was having a stroke. The combination of cracking my neck and my back injury caused calcium to build up in my spine. This caused my right artery to rupture, resulting in three brain clots and a stroke in the occipital region of my brain.”

Since returning home on March 9 after four days in the hospital, Andy Wilson has recovered, including seeing again. He says the “near death” experience left him with a positive feeling – although initially the medical staff didn’t believe it wasn’t alcohol or drug induced.

“I’m practically 99% recovered, because they helped me in the first four hours and placed stents (artery expander), which thinned my blood. Going through a near-death experience like this, I feel so grateful for all the support. It’s like being at your own funeral, seeing all the nice things people say.”