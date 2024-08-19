An Arab man paid the price for his excessive trust in his friend and roommate, who was also related to him, as he gave him his credit card to spend from while he was financially struggling, in exchange for a promise from the latter to pay the card installments on the scheduled dates.

After some time, he was surprised to find that he had been paid 11,430 dirhams, which was a large sum considering his financial capabilities. His friend had delayed payment, so he went to the Dubai Civil Court, which rejected the lawsuit and stated in its ruling that a promise or “verbal pledge” was not sufficient to oblige the defendant to pay the amounts claimed.

In detail, a person of Arab nationality filed a lawsuit before the civil court, demanding that another person of the same nationality pay 10,100 dirhams with legal interest. He said in his lawsuit statement that there is a kinship, friendship and roommate relationship that connects him to the defendant, and in light of the latter’s financial difficulties, he gave him his credit card so that he could spend from it and meet his needs through it.

He added that he had to travel to his country, and his absence was prolonged for a period of time due to family problems, and he took a “verbal pledge” from the latter to pay the amount and close the card, and he actually received a message from him stating that he had closed it and no longer owed the bank any debt.

The plaintiff continued that he returned to the country again to be shocked by a message from a collection company affiliated with the bank, demanding payment of the debts on the card, amounting to 11,430 dirhams.

He pointed out that he had contacted the defendant and informed him of what had happened, and that he was being pursued by the bank due to debts he had caused. He initially denied it, stressing that he had committed to paying, and he confirmed that he would pay the required amount even if it was 100,000 dirhams.

The plaintiff explained that he contacted the bank to reduce the amount, and actually received a settlement offer to pay 10,100 dirhams instead of 11,430 dirhams. He contacted the defendant again, and told him that this offer was valid for a specific period and would end, but he evaded his promises, so the plaintiff was forced to pay the required amount on the last day of the offer. He then tried again to ask his friend several times to fulfill his pledges, reminding him that his behavior was ungrateful and ingratitude, but the latter procrastinated and evaded despite his admission in conversations between them that he had used the card, which prompted the plaintiff to file a lawsuit against him.

After examining the case, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that according to the text of Article 1 of the Evidence Law, the plaintiff must prove his claim of right, and the defendant may deny it. Article 53 of Federal Law No. 35 of 2023 regarding evidence in civil and commercial transactions states that “electronic evidence is any evidence derived from any data or information that is created, stored, extracted, copied, sent, communicated, or received by means of information technology, on any medium, and is retrievable in an understandable manner.”

According to the Court of Cassation’s ruling, the plaintiff is responsible for proving his claim, and the court is not responsible for directing the opponents to the requirements of their defense.

She pointed out that based on the case papers, the fact that the plaintiff had handed over the credit card in dispute to the defendant, and that the latter had promised to pay the amounts due on it and close it with the bank, is not sufficient in itself as a basis for obligating the defendant to pay the amounts claimed, especially since he stated through conversations between them via the “WhatsApp” application that he had closed the card and paid what he owed, but he did not acknowledge his debt to the plaintiff for the amounts arrears on this card, and the latter did not provide evidence of the debt. Therefore, the plaintiff, who is legally charged with proving his claim and providing evidence supporting what he claims, was unable to establish evidence of the validity of his requests, and did not request their verification by means of proof other than those presented in the case that the court ruled to reject.