A resident of the American County of Ann Arundel, Maryland, who managed to get rich after playing the lottery for 20 years, revealed his winning tactics. His words are quoted by the UPI portal.

The 58-year-old man, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot of $ 50,000 (3.8 million rubles) thanks to consistency. Every week for decades, he bought lottery tickets and entered the same sequence of numbers on them.

Related materials

This favorite combination has brought good luck to an American not for the first time. Prior to that, he won cash prizes up to 840 dollars (almost 65 thousand rubles). According to him, he had a premonition that in the draw, held on September 23, his favorite numbers would again help him win.

“We always had one joke. I play the lottery, and my wife says, when I hit the jackpot, I will pay off the loan for her car, ”the American explained what he would spend part of the prize money on. In addition, he plans to buy a new fishing boat and a large trailer for towing it.

Earlier it was reported about the American Thomas Perrette, who hit the jackpot twice in the lottery thanks to the winning tactics of playing the lottery. Four years ago, he bought a 30X Cash instant lottery ticket from the Cove Convenience store and won $ 30,000. In early March, he again took part in the drawing and won an identical prize.