A bank transfer error results in an unexpected windfall for a Hungarian. But the joy doesn’t last long, now he’s threatened with trouble.

Kapsovar – Who wouldn’t be happy about that: The payslip flutters into the house, the money is already in the account. But if you take a closer look, you will notice that a significantly higher sum is displayed there than usual. What is probably wishful thinking for many actually happened to a man in Hungary. He received 367 times the value of his wages.

Richer by 92,549 euros: Ungar mistakenly receives too much salary

But not because he did a particularly good job this month, no – it’s a simple transfer error. An employee of a Hungarian company mistakenly received his salary of 92,549 forints (equivalent to 238 euros) in euros. He was employed on a trial contract. For the transfer, the man indicated a bank account set up in Austria. That’s why the wrong amount was finally paid, and a total of 92,549 euros flowed in – more than 92,000 euros too much.

A short time later, the company noticed the mistake and the man was asked to pay back. But he refuses – among other things with the excuse that he does not have access to the Austrian account. It’s just annoying that this could quickly be exposed as a lie. The Hungarian had withdrawn around 15,000 euros from an ATM at the same time.

Man refuses to pay back the excessive amount – and is charged

The public prosecutor’s office in the Hungarian city of Kapsovar finally brought charges. He is charged with the offense of unlawful appropriation, the authority said. Even if he probably wanted to secure the money quickly and illegally, the man lost out: According to the public prosecutor, with the help of the Austrian authorities, it was possible to secure the greater part of the money in the Austrian account. The company has since received the money back.

But the charges remain. In addition to a fine, the Hungarian should now compensate the company for the remaining financial damage. Another man didn’t want to keep his money, he wanted to get rid of it: he caught up on some tip payments and is very generous. (asc/dpa)