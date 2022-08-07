Very occasionally our correspondent Cas Pedal gets out of bed on the right foot and actually does what we pay him (a little) for: send us an article. He guarantees us that these articles are 100% true, so let’s assume that.

It seemed such a good idea. On a Facebook post from 2019 of a crashed McLaren 650S, then 24-year-old Karel from Waddinxveen was one of the 473 people who posted the reaction ‘then gave it to me’. The heartfelt message was his way of expressing his shame that the supercar’s owner had parked it rudely in a ditch. But apparently innocuous Facebook comments can still haunt you. Karel would experience this in a special way three years later.

‘Would have given it to me then’ does not go unnoticed

It had stayed with Samuel (34) from Utrecht all along how passionately Karel reacted to the crashed exotic. “His ‘then gave it to me’ had the most exclamation points of all,” the software developer says with a lump in his throat. “It touched me so much. So when I barely managed to keep my Ferrari 488 Pista on the road on a slippery bend earlier this year, I knew what to do.”

Instead of risking wrecking his exclusive Ferrari, Samuel gave the car to Karel. “This is exactly what he meant,” Samuel beams. “I didn’t want to be another supercar owner who crashes his car without considering the wishes of others. Now I was able to make Karel happy. This feels good.’

The Downside of Supercar Ownership

But Karel turns out not to be very happy with the Ferrari. “I kindly shook Samuel’s hand, but I don’t appreciate this, no. A Pista like this consumes a lot’, he notes. ‘That’s really not funny with these fuel prices. And the insurance is also insanely expensive. You’re not doing this to anyone, are you?’

When it turned out that a set of tires for the 670 hp strong Pista would cost him a month’s salary, Karel decided to continue driving with the old one. And when a light came on on the dashboard, the junior account manager had no idea what hit him. ‘At KwikFit they didn’t want to help me, so I went to the Ferrari dealer. He came to me with an offer anyway, you don’t want to know that… No, I’ll drive through with it. That smoke and that vibrating and simmering, I’ll get used to that.’

When asked whether he regrets his ‘then gave it to me’ on Facebook, Karel answers firmly. Regret something I said on social media? Well no. But I think it’s ridiculous that anyone took it seriously.’