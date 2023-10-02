35-year-old Randy F. has been sentenced to five years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment for online child abuse and possession of child pornography. The Amsterdam court has that announced on Monday. The man used social media to encourage young children between the ages of seven and 12 to send him sexual videos and nude photos. The case gained momentum due to an episode of the educational children’s program Klokhuis about abuse and sexual boundaries. The Public Prosecution Service had previously demanded the same sentence.

Last year, an eleven-year-old victim told her parents about F.’s actions after one Klokhuisbroadcast about grooming, after she had mirrored the program content to her own experiences. She had made videos of herself and sent them to F. He had pretended to be a fourteen-year-old boy on TikTok. When she wanted to stop contact after sending seven different videos, F. threatened to make the images public if she did not share more videos with him. Her parents then reported the incident to the police.

Learning about physical boundaries

After the police took over the victim’s TikTok account, they managed to track down the perpetrator. The man had abused a total of eleven victims in a similar manner. When he was arrested in March last year, the vice squad found 136,000 child pornographic photos and 31,000 videos of other victims under the age of twelve. Most of the material came from the darkweb. Authorities were unable to determine the identities of 22 children in the images.

In the Klokhuis-episode Your body is yours young viewers learn more about touch and the boundaries that come with it. By featuring a child psychologist and a victim of child abuse, presenter Nizar El Manouzi tries to explain and discuss complex concepts such as guilt and physical boundaries to his young audience. The episode in question earned the makers a nomination for a Golden Rose, an important European television award.