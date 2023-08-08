Home page World

From: Helen Gries

The owner of a dairy in Italy was buried and died when the storage shelves of around 25,000 Grana Padano cheeses collapsed. (Iconic image) © Matthias Balk/dpa

At a cheese warehouse in Italy, shelves containing tens of thousands of loaves of hard cheese collapse, burying a man. Rescue workers try in vain to free him.

Romano di Lombardia – A tragic accident has occurred in Italy in which the owner of a dairy company has been killed. The storage shelves at the dairy near Bergamo in northern Italy collapsed. Around 25,000 loaves of cheese were stored on them. The more than 70-year-old dairy owner was buried by the thousands of Grana Padano loaves.

For a whole night, the rescue workers tried to save the man under the masses of the 40-kilogram loaves of hard cheese. After a twelve-hour operation, however, any help came too late on Monday morning (August 7, 2023), as a spokesman for the Bergamo fire department confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.

The man was working in the warehouse of his dairy in the small town near Milan around 9pm on Sunday evening when one of the metal shelves on which the large wheels of cheese were being aged collapsed, triggering a domino effect. Within a short time, the well-stocked shelves, which reached up to the high ceiling of the hall, fell over one after the other and buried the man.

Firefighters were only able to recover the body around 9 a.m. Monday morning. The cause of the collapse of the first shelf is not yet clear, but it is assumed that it was due to material fatigue or a technical error. The exact cause of death is now being examined to clarify whether the owner of the cheese factory was actually killed by one or more cheese loaves, the fire department spokesman said.

After shelf collapse in dairy: search for alternative cheese storage difficult

Whether Parmesan or mozzarella – Italy is known for its cheese. According to the company alone, in the small town of Romano di Lombardia, around 50 wheels of Grana Padano are produced every day, a total of over 15,000 wheels per year. The Italian Newspaper Il Giorno reported on Monday that a “battle against time” was underway to find a place to store the cheese so it wouldn’t become inedible. The damage caused by the accident is estimated at 7 million euros. (hg/dpa)

