Wiesbaden – Where is Michael Tietje out Wiesbaden? Since Wednesday (February 24th, 2021) the 48-year-old will be missing. Despite intensive investigations and a manhunt, the police have not yet been able to locate the missing man. Now the officials are turning to the public.

Man from Wiesbaden missing: Police publish personal description

In a message to the Missing person case it was said by the police headquarters in West Hesse Wiesbadenthat it cannot be ruled out that the man might find himself in a helpless position. In order to support the police work, the officers have a personal description of Michael Tietje released. So it should look like this:

1.85 meters tall

Slim physique

Longer hair

Wiesbaden police asks for the help of the population to clarify the missing person case

What clothes the Missing Wore at the time of his disappearance is unknown to the officials. “The man prefers to stay in the area Wiesbaden the police announced.

who has Michael Tietje seen? Does anyone know the current whereabouts of the 48-year-old Wiesbaden? Does a whistleblower have other information about the Missing?

The police urgently ask for the help of the population. Witnesses who have information about the 48-year-old’s whereabouts are asked to contact the criminal police in Wiesbaden To get in touch. The officers take calls on 0611 / 345-0.

The Wiesbaden missing person case is one of hundreds of cases per day in Germany

There are around 200 to 300 new ones every day Missing cases in Germany, just as many are again classified as resolved. Around half of the cases resolve within a week. Within a month, 80 percent of the missing are found. Only three percent remain missing for more than a year. That shows the statistics of the Federal Criminal Police Office Missing. If a person is not found, the search will continue for 30 years.

