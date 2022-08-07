with videoAt the Highland Games in Geldrop, a 65-year-old resident of that place died after being hit by a metal ball. Police are still investigating the cause of the incident, but can report that the victim was not a participant.



Aug 7, 2022

A police spokesman could not say exactly where the victim was, but he was not among the crowd. The Eindhovens Dagblad reports that the victim was walking through the castle garden when the metal ball over a big hedge flew.

Help for the victim was to no avail, he died on the spot. The games have been halted after the incident. The organization could not be reached for an explanation.

The Highland Games took place on Sunday at the Geldrop Castle Estate, with features such as Hammer Throw, which involves throwing a metal ball attached to a stick, Stone put (throwing stones) and Caber Toss (flipping tree trunk).

The Highland Games have their origin in Scotland.

At the Highland Games in Geldrop, someone from the audience hit one of the parts with a metal ball on Sunday afternoon and died. © Bert Jansen



The Scottish game hammer throw. Photo for illustration. © Getty Images



