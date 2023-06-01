Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

An Australian was only slightly injured in the head and hand in a crocodile attack. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Ron Chapple Stock

He was “simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,” says the Australian, whose head was stuck in a crocodile’s jaw. The animal bit from behind.

CANBERRA – A man from the Australian state of Queensland survived an attack by a crocodile last Saturday (May 27). Marcus McGowan, 51, was snorkeling with his wife and friends near the exclusive Haggerstone Island resort, 40 kilometers off Australia’s north coast, when the saltwater crocodile attacked him from behind.

“I thought it was a shark, but when I reached up, I realized it was a crocodile. I was able to pry its jaws open just enough to pull my head out,” he said in a statement. The crocodile, which luckily was probably a cub, came back and attacked the man again. “I managed to push it away with my right hand, which bit it,” McGowan says. He was then able to swim to the safety of the boat, which heard the group’s calls for help.

Australia: Crocodile attacks man while snorkeling

Crocodiles are widespread in tropical north Australia. There have been a number of attacks there recently. Queensland’s Department of Environment said it would investigate McGowan’s crocodile encounter, but added: “Crocodiles in the open sea can be difficult to locate as the animals often travel tens of kilometers a day.”

The wounded McGowan was taken by boat to Haggerstone Island, 45 minutes away, before being flown by helicopter to hospital on Thursday Island. He was later transferred to a hospital in Cairns where lacerations to the scalp and puncture wounds to the head and hand from crocodile teeth were treated.

Crocodile attack in Australia: “Wrong place at the wrong time” – but acted correctly

“When you enter the marine environment, you enter an area that belongs to potentially dangerous animals like sharks and crocodiles,” the Australian later said of the attack. “I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Apparently he behaved just right in his predicament.

Billy Collett, operations manager at Australia Reptile Park, commented on the incident: “Crocodiles are the most vicious animals on earth. But when people fight back, they seem to let go.” McGowan probably scared off the crocodile, which realized that it had caught something too big with it.

Accidents in Australia: Crocodile attacks are increasing

“It is important that crocodile sightings and crocodile incidents are reported in a timely manner,” an official Queensland statement said. “The area around Haggerstone Island is known as crocodile territory,” the agency said, urging visitors to behave accordingly. People in smaller boats like canoes and kayaks are at greater risk of being attacked, as are people standing close to shore or wading through while fishing, the agency said.

Saturday’s incident followed other crocodile attacks in the area this year, as The Guardians reported. In April, a 65-year-old man was bitten on the foot as he slept on Newell Beach. A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries to his stomach, leg and head while fishing at Archer Point, while a 65-year-old was killed while fishing in Lakefield National Park in Cape York. His remains were found in two crocodiles. (n / A)