Ciudad Juárez— A man was found dead on the streets of the downtown area, a few meters from the city hall, a place that was cordoned off by municipal police.

Initially, it was reported that the death was due to natural causes and that no signs of violence were seen, but once they were on the street, the officers proceeded to place yellow and red cordons to delimit the area.

A coordinator of the SSPM said that it will be up to the experts of the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether there are signs of violence.