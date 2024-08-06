Cuauhtémoc.- The lifeless body of a man, who had a gunshot wound, was found this afternoon on the road to Carichí, within the territory of the municipality of Cusihuiriachi. Apparently, this is a person who was reported missing.

The discovery occurred on the side of the road, near the path that leads to Mennonite camp number 29, in the municipality of Cusihuiriachi, so preventive agents from that area cordoned off the area.

A red Dodge vehicle with tinted windows and no license plates was found at the scene. Inside was the lifeless body of a young man with a gunshot wound, unofficial sources revealed.