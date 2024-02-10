UpdateThe lifeless body of a Dutch man has been found in a hotel room in the Colombian city of Medellín. The cause of death is not yet known. According to Colombian media, it is Kenneth Defares. The almost 57-year-old Defares is a lawyer and specializes in the field of competition and food safety. Acquaintances of Defares confirm that he was in Colombia, in Medellín.
Caspar Naber, Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
11-02-24, 13:16
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#39Man #dead #hotel #Colombia #Dutch #lawyer39
Leave a Reply