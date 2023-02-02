Charlie Clarke’s life as a café owner was fairly uneventful until he decided to spend his spare time prospecting for metals. He had only been doing this work for six months when he came across in 2019 what every fan in this matter would want: found a gold chain and pendant associated with the British crown.

The day he made the “find of a lifetime,” the man was examining a field of Warwickshire, Englandand was about to head home when his metal detector beeped, prompting him to dig deep until he found the relic.

“I screamed like a schoolgirl, to be honest. My voice got quite high-pitched,” Clarke told the British media ‘The Guardian’ about the moment the sparkling pendant chain was found.

The 75-link chain is made with 300 grams of 24-karat gold.

However, the surprise was greater when he took the objects to be examined by an expert, because in addition to being made of gold, they had the initials and symbols of Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

Rachel King, curator at the British Museum of the Renaissance Europe section, told the same outlet that when she learned of the discovery she had to sit down because of the shock, since nothing of such importance had been found from the Renaissance period in Great Britain for a long time. more than 25 years.

Attached to a 75-link chain and crafted with 300 grams of 24-karat gold, the heart-shaped pendant is decorated with a Tudor rose bush and a pomegranate, giving according to experts in the British crown, they were a symbol of Catherine, and on the back it has the initials H and K.

The object was subjected to scientific studies that allowed to verify its authenticity. However, what the experts have not been able to verify is that he had a personal link with Enrique or Catalina.

“However, its quality is such that it was certainly commissioned or connected in some way with a member of the high nobility or a high-ranking courtier,” King explained to ‘The Guardian’.

Clarke’s find has not yet been valued. However, the man believes that the sum of money will be large and he plans to split it with the owner of the lot where he found the object. With his part, he wants to guarantee the studies of his four-year-old son.

