Ciudad Juarez.- Following the execution of an arrest warrant against Jesús Javier RM, for his possible responsibility in the crime of qualified homicide, which occurred on August 28, he was formally charged before a control judge. According to the ministerial investigations, it was established that on that day, between 03:00 and 05:00 hours, at the intersection of Santa Juana and San Esdras streets in the Cerradas de Santa Isabel subdivision, the accused allegedly fired a firearm at Omar H. P, a transport driver for application and who died from a brain laceration. The arrest took place at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Aserraderos roads, and he was then placed at the disposal of the Control Judge in charge of the criminal case, where the Public Ministry Agent of the Crimes against Life Unit filed an accusation for the aforementioned events. It was decided to impose the measure of preventive detention and it will be during the continuation of the initial hearing that will take place on September 5, when his legal situation will be resolved and his connection or not to criminal proceedings will be announced.

***In accordance with current laws and regulations, the accused is presumed innocent until his or her responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).