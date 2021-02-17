The goby walks, sways, but will not fall. Agniya Lvovna Barto (February 17, 115 years from the date of her birth) also sometimes sways, but then she straightens up and walks straight. We did not live in these years – we were lucky.

They say that Agnia Barto at the beginning of her journey wrote poetry in imitation of Anna Akhmatova. “I began writing poetry in early childhood, in the first grades of the gymnasium I dedicated them mainly to the loving“ pink marquises ”. Poems were probably so-so.

But the first poem that Barto wrote at the age of four, when she was sick, is, in my opinion, cool (like all children’s poems, with such a heavenly graft of the primitive Elena Guro or the still non-existent Oberiuts). “The girl was walking in green meadows, knew nothing about her feet.”

The girl Agnia, having recovered, ran along the path, not yet knowing where the green path would lead her.

“It was Mashenka who woke up, / She turned from side to side / And, throwing back the blanket, / Suddenly she got up on her feet.”

By the way, the legs were important for young Agnia Lvovna – she studied at a ballet school, dreamed of becoming a ballerina. But somehow it didn’t work out either with the ballet or with the pink marquises: Lunacharsky came to the final exams at the ballet school. After the tests there was a concert. “To the music of Chopin, I recited my very long poem“ Funeral March ”, taking the appropriate tragic poses. When I was told that during my speech Lunacharsky barely hid a smile, I was very offended. A few days later Anatoly Vasilyevich invited me to the People’s Commissariat for Education and said that while listening to my “Funeral March”, he understood – I will definitely write … funny poems. He spoke to me for a long time and cordially, he himself wrote on a piece of paper which books I should read. “

I don’t know if this long “Funeral March” actually existed in this world – Agniya Lvovna could easily have come up with it: the name itself, Chopin, and pretentious poses very much fits into the anecdotal story. Each cricket lives behind a huge stove, praises his six, invents his own legend. When they kindly laughed at the “Akhmatov” period, Barto began to write Mayakovsky’s ladder:

“Be born, / New man / So that the rot of the earth / Die out! / I beat you with my forehead, / Century, / For what I gave / Vladimir. “

“I hit you with my forehead, century” – for some unknown reason, it’s very funny. Just as good is this fresh, first, childish: “The girl was walking in green meadows, knew nothing about her feet.” We can only be glad that Agniya Lvovna went along the line of poetry for children.

We, grateful Soviet preschoolers, cannot forget this. I’m not sure that modern children know these verses, but in vain: there is all the chton and the whole dawn of children’s consciousness, our Edgar Poe and our enlightened short Whitman, the early Akhmatova and the late Mayakovsky.

“The mistress threw the bunny – / The bunny remained in the rain. / I couldn’t get off the bench, / I got wet to the thread. “

And that’s all. No happy ending. Mishka was much more fortunate than a bunny:

“They dropped the bear on the floor, / Torn off the bear’s paw. / I won’t leave him anyway, / Because he’s good. ”

Bunny is from Akhmatova (Edgar Poe). The bear is already from Mayakovsky (Whitman).

So she tossed about – between Anna and Vladimir, Edgar and Walt.

However, I’m lying, of course. Agniya Lvovna no longer tossed about: she was walking on an even course. Real fame came to Barto when her book of miniatures for the smallest “Toys” saw the light. It was there that it was about the bull and the horse (“I love my horse, / I will comb her fur smoothly”). The book was published in 1936. And it was a victory – since then Agnia Barto’s poems have always been published in the country in huge numbers.

But you have to pay for everything (Lord, have mercy on us, leave us aside, we would not have resisted either): in 1930 Agnia Barto signed an appeal from writers to Gorky, where Chukovsky’s tales were accused of being irrelevant and bourgeois.

They also say that Agniya Lvovna and Marshak did not regret it. True, according to legend, they did not regret her. Barto came to the editorial office and saw on the table galleys of Marshak’s new poems. And he says: “Yes, I can write such poems even every day!” To which the editor replied: “I beg you, write them at least every other day …”

It’s funny. And the legs will lead you where you need to. But from the ridicule of the editor, and from personal tragedies, they will not be carried away, they will not be saved. On May 4, 1945, when it seemed that all the bad was over, the son of Agnia Barto Garik would return home earlier than usual, and since lunch was late and the day was sunny, the teenager decided to ride a bike. What could be bad in the sunny Lavrushinsky Lane? Well, how is that? For example, a truck. He turns sharply around the corner: the boy falls on the asphalt, hits his temple against the curb of the sidewalk, death occurs instantly.

And from public fussy activity, playful legs will not take away either. Under the decrees on exclusions from the Union of Writers Pasternak and Solzhenitsyn is, among others, her signature. And Lydia Chukovskaya, too, is expelled by her signature.

“You demand that everyone think as you do. And I am for freedom of opinion. I think like Shostakovich and Chingiz Aitmatov, and you like Solzhenitsyn and Sakharov. I call you: come to your senses! Pick up! ” So Barto will exclaim at that meeting with the exception of Chukovskaya. What a terribly unfortunate word: “be kind.”

But on the other hand, when in the 1970s a meeting with Soviet cosmonauts was held in the Writers’ Union, Yuri Gagarin would write on a piece of notepad: “We dropped the bear on the floor …” – and he will hand it to the author. When Gagarin is asked why he wrote these particular verses on a piece of paper, he will answer: “This is the first book about good in my life.” After all, this is also a lot.

And when her friend Evgenia Taratuta was expelled from the Institute of World Literature, Barto later helped her and her family a lot. Taratuta was supposed to be sent into exile for 15 years, but through the efforts of the same Writers’ Union, she was relatively quickly rehabilitated and even reinstated. I’m not even talking about the Find a Person program, with the help of which Agnia Barto has connected many families.

On April 1 (when it is impossible to believe it), 1981 Agnia Barto died in Moscow. The path was cut off, the legs were tired. But in childhood it seemed to us that this bull would never fall.

