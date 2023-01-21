Home page World

Robbie Allen alone on a scheduled flight to Fiji. © TikTok Screenshot/@robbieallen

Sparkling wine and a private chat with the captain: what sounds like a flight in a private jet happened for an Australian on a normal scheduled flight. Reason: He was the only passenger.

Sydney – Sitting alone on a scheduled flight sounds like an eerie experience at first. An Australian passenger from Sydney had exactly this “ghost flight”. Robbie Allen was able to fly to Fiji alone because none of the other passengers showed up. The term “ghost flight” is common in aviation jargon and describes a flight that has a capacity utilization of ten percent or less.

Allen shared his experience on the short video platform TikTok and was well received on social media: “I was really the only one on the whole plane,” says Allen in his TikTok video, which has now been clicked 900,000 times.

“Ghost Flight” from Australia: Passenger was treated like in a private jet

how news.com.au reported, the machine can actually transport 275 passengers. However, that was not to be the case. Although the experience was scary at first, Allen was soon able to enjoy the flight, also because he was treated very well: “The captain sat down next to me and talked to me. The staff brought me everything I wanted”.

The man even got a glass of sparkling wine and described the staff as extremely attentive. Allen had already booked business class, “but that wouldn’t have been necessary, I wish I hadn’t paid for it”. It was my “own private jet,” Allen quipped. It was a strange and strange experience, but one that he will never forget, he says.

“Ghost Flight” from Australia: A lonely suitcase is waiting at the baggage claim

And the oddities continued: Of course, since Allen was the only passenger, only his luggage came with him, so he found it all by himself at the baggage claim, a place where you usually have longer waits. Many viewers envied the man from Sydney: “I cried tears of joy,” commented one user. Another wrote: “What a lucky man”.

But it wasn’t just a stroke of luck for the passenger. In recent years, videos of passengers who behaved inappropriately towards the flight crew have repeatedly circulated. Because of this, another viewer wrote, “Every flight attendant’s dream.” (LP)