A strange object from the North Sea has brought hobby collectors to the fore. Anyone who finds a particular specimen can even receive a reward.

Bremen – On walks along the North Sea or Baltic Sea, walkers and hobby collectors often find astonishing objects. Recently, a man shared a photo of a real gold treasure on the net. Other finds are more scary – Skeleton parts pose a mystery in online forumsA Reddit user shared a picture of a strange-looking object that he fished out of the sea. But the community recognized it immediately.

“What did I find here in the North Sea?”: Man shares curious object on Reddit

In the photo, a hand is holding up a white cable made of a kind of wire, to which a rectangular block is attached. It doesn’t seem to be particularly heavy, as it is evidently easy to hold it up with the cable. A faded sticker can also be seen on it, the writing of which has largely been washed away by the water. Only “in case of damage” can still be read on it. The rest of the material has also been pretty badly damaged and the polystyrene is dirty. “What have I found here in the North Sea?” the discoverer asks himself.

Hobby probe hunter clarifies: It is a DWD weather probe

If you look closely, you can also see the blue letters “dwd.de”. This puts the Reddit community on the right track. An expert who used to search for probes as a hobby himself commented: “This is an RS41 weather probe.” These objects are usually attached to a balloon and are sent out by meteorological stations at set times to collect information.

Probe hunter and state-certified radio amateur Fritz Frede explains to IPPEN.MEDIA how such a search is carried out. First, you need a program to read radio signals from the radiosondes on the balloon using a radio receiver and thus track the flight. “These probes continuously send their GPS position in order to transmit the wind values ​​- speed and direction – as well as air temperature and humidity to the ground station. The next step was to carry out a search. With a laptop, radio receiver and navigation system in the car, I was able to recover my first probe in a field after a good three hours.”

Weather service radiosondes collect weather data

As the German Weather Service (DWD) reports on its Website informed, it maintains a total of nine operational radiosonde launch sites with different tasks and requirement profiles. There are both human-operated and automatic launch sites. “Using a radiosonde, temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind direction and wind speed are determined directly at the synoptic main dates (usually 0, 12 UTC) and sent to the ground station,” it says. The data is then sent to the DWD headquarters and processed further.

A weather balloon takes off from the station in Norderney. On board: a radiosonde. © Dwd/dpa/picture alliance

Probe hunting, a hobby of some fans

There are many forums on the Internet with so-called probe hunters who have made it their hobby to track the flight path of exactly such probes and to recover the radiosondes that have fallen down. Each probe has a serial number and can therefore be precisely identified. On Reddit you can read: “With the help of this number you can see where the probe flew, how high it was and many other data.”

Found probes – Some stations reuse them

But what happens to the probe that was found? DWD writes: “The radiosondes, which are only used to record meteorological parameters, can be disposed of as recyclable waste, and the batteries can be sent to the appropriate collection points.”

Fritz Frede explains: “There is a small note on the probes stating what they are and that the remains found (balloon remains, cords, parachute and the probe) should be disposed of properly.” However, he turned to the Vienna Meteorological Station for possible recycling – according to him, a probe costs 120 to 200 euros. An idea that was well received. Now he is bringing the probes back, which will then be checked on site. “If all the values ​​are OK (probes measure in the 0.1 degree tolerance range and air humidity also in the tenths range) new batteries are put in and they can fly again.”

And he continued: “Other weather stations, such as Prague, have now started to reuse probes that have been found. A friendly relationship has now developed between us probe hunters and the meteorological stations and we are welcome guests there.”

Probes can also be useful after the discovery – some offer a reward

Other radiosondes can, however, DWD may actually be worth something. “The DWD is very interested in the return of the ozone sondes that are launched at the radiosonde stations of the Lindenberg and Hohenpeißenberg meteorological observatories. These can be reconditioned and used again.” These sondes come with a finder’s letter – in Germany will then be a finder’s fee paid out in the amount of 30 euros.

But for Fritz Frede, even the seemingly worthless finds are useful, as he explains: “Research then showed that these probes are a great device for us radio amateurs and can be used in a different way. With colleagues, I was able to reprogram the computer chip in the probe and use the probes on our special amateur radio frequencies. The reprogrammed probes then fly with balloons equipped with amateur radio payloads and cameras and send photos and videos live in flight, which we radio amateurs can receive and see.” (jh)