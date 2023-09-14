Apparently it is not prohibited in the Netherlands to draw the attention of other motorists to a section check. It is mainly about how you want to give something back to society. A man from Belgium found this out a while ago. Also in America, a man stood next to the road to warn cars about a speed camera and he too was fined, but not so much for playing Flash Meister.

Unlike the man in Belgium, the American man literally stood next to the road with a sign. The sign said ‘Radar ahead‘ or ‘flash ahead’ in good Dutch. The police decided to visit the man and snatch the sign from his hands. The officers then let the man go free until he raised his middle finger at one of the officers, according to the police report.

According to the officers’ report, the man then fled and the police gave chase. At speeds of 160 km/h on a road where the speed limit is approximately 88 km/h, the police were able to get to the man again. After the arrest, the officers threatened to arrest the man and confiscate his car. Ultimately, the police issued a fine, but not for warning others about the speed camera. The summons states that the man was fined for an inappropriate hand gesture.

The judge decides otherwise

The incident took place in March 2022. On September 1 of this year, a judge handed down his sentence. That judge believes that the man is in his right and deserves compensation of 50,000 dollars, approximately 46,000 euros if you convert it. The summons for the ‘inappropriate hand gesture’ does not appear to be a valid reason to hold someone accountable. Apparently the police department also fired some officers who were present at the action.