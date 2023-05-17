We can still understand a fine for driving too slowly on the highway, because that can lead to dangerous situations. But in a street where you are only allowed 30 km/h? That is what happened to a man from Belgium. And rightly so, because children mainly consist of cartilage – they can take a lot. To be clear: this is a joke.

The man drove through the Belgian Aalter looking for an address to deliver a mourning letter. ‘I braked briefly to read the house number, and that now resulted in a fine of 68 euros. Can you believe that now? Because I drove too slow, I’m thrown on the ticket,’ he says The Gelderlander. Admittedly, people who brake to find their way are sometimes a bit annoying.

Less than 20 km/h where 30 is allowed

According to the police, he would have driven less than 20 km / h in his Chevrolet (the photo above the article is for reference): “We notice that the driver performs a short braking maneuver over the radar and comes to a stop for a moment, causing the vehicle behind is obstructed.’ If the car behind had to brake hard, it wouldn’t keep to the speed either.

A spokesman for the police in Belgium states: ‘The reporting officer has judged that there was indeed a dangerous traffic situation. Due to the driver’s braking manoeuvre, a vehicle behind had to brake as well.’ The man does not intend to pay the fine. He says he will contest the print of 68 euros, even if it costs him 1,000 euros.