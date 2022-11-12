Don’t be surprised if you are suddenly passed by an armored car from the Second World War during your city trip to Madrid. In Madrid you have environmental zones where you are no longer allowed to enter with old cars, but this man found a way to cheerfully enter with his very old army vehicle.

The Spanish branch of car image reports that a man in a 1943 Ford M8 Greyhound is simply driving through the environmental zones. This is an armored six-wheeler with a gun turret on it. He has had his old M8 Greyhound re-registered as a classic car. And so he is allowed to enter the environmental zones without receiving fines.

The M8 is in excellent condition, so the technical inspection was not much of a problem. Only the authorities made a point of the weapon. So he had to disable the weapon. Furthermore, he can just drive 90 km/h with the thing and go anywhere in Spain.