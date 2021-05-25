ofNatascha Berger shut down

A dog owner mourned his stolen pit bull Titan for a year. However, two days before the dog should be euthanized in a shelter, Titan and his master are reunited.

USA – It’s a story that gets under the skin of every pet owner: The pit bull named Titan was stolen from his master’s truck back seat. But a year later the long-awaited reunion of Barry Gearhart and his beloved dog takes place – and that, just in time. Two days later, the dog Titan would have been euthanized, like extratipp.com* reported.

Pitbull is stolen – owner sends another search request a year later

Barry Gearhart and his dog have been an unbeatable team since the pit bull was a puppy. But on one day in September 2015 everything should change: “It was the worst day of my life. I looked at the back seat and it was empty, ”says the dog owner. Someone had stolen the dog – a year of sadness began for the dog owner. “I cried because of this dog every day for a year,” Barry Gearhart told a reporter. But in all this time he has not given up hope of finding his dog again. A year after his disappearance, he shared one last search on Facebook.

Two days before Titan was to be put to sleep: dog and owner reunited

When an employee in an animal shelter saw the photo of Titan, the four-legged friend looked very familiar to her. Some time ago they had given up a dog that looked exactly like the pit bull in the photo. The dog they called Hank at the shelter was taking socialization classes, but his behavior remained critical. Because nobody wanted the pit bull, the shelter wanted him to be euthanized in two days. But this calculation was made without the loving owner. He drove to the shelter and immediately recognized his Titan – and as the heartwarming video shows, Titan also knew at that moment that he finally had a real home again.

* extratipp.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.